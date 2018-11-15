Facts

19:05 15.11.2018

Square near Russian Embassy in Kyiv named after Nemtsov

The Kyiv City Council has decided to name a nameless square on the corner of Povitroflotsky Avenue and Surikova Street in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, located near the building of the Russian Embassy to Ukraine, after the deceased Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Some 69 deputies the Kyiv City Council voted for such a decision on Thursday.

It was reported that on June 22 the city administration backed a proposal that the garden square near the Russian embassy be named after Nemtsov.

Nemtsov was a famous Russian opposition politician. In 2014, he condemned the annexation of Crimea by Russia and signed a statement demanding to withdraw Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and cease propaganda, material and military support for the self-proclaimed so-called "DPR" and "LPR." He was killed with shots in his back in the center of Moscow on February 27, 2015.

Tags: #nemtsov #kyiv
