09:58 07.11.2018

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy opened fire on the positions of our troops 10 times, including one time from weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... Over the past 24 hours, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Illegal armed formations fired at Ukrainian positions near Krymske, Zaitseve, Shumy, Novhorodske, Verkhniotoretske, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Starohnativka and Pavlopil.

The enemy also resorted to 82mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka, which is in the Donetsk sector.

Two enemy troops were killed and another two were wounded, Ukrainian intelligence said.

