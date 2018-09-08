Rada should elect new CEC composition - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the appointment of the new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) by the Verkhovna Rada is important not only for holding elections in merged territorial communities, but also for ensuring fair presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019.

According to the press service of the head of state, Poroshenko, while visiting Zhytomyr on the occasion of the City Day, said in an interview with the SK1 television channel that the process of elections in merged territorial communities should be unblocked.

According to him, if there are any inconsistencies in the legislation, the Verkhovna Rada should immediately take a decision to unblock the process.

"If this requires the decision of the Central Election Commission, again, the Rada should consider a presidential motion, which has been in parliament for more than a year, and elect a new CEC composition. This is important not only for creating merged territorial communities, but also for ensuring free transparent fair elections of the president and the parliament next year," Poroshenko said.

As reported, Poroshenko nominated 14 candidates for 13 seats in the Central Election Commission.

On July 12, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction in the Verkhovna Rada proposed not voting for Associate Professor of the Department of Constitutional and Administrative Law at Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University Olha Lotiuk as a CEC member.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy said on September 7 that a key issue for the Ukra