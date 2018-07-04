Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

The situation with delayed flights, which has affected Ukrainian tourists abroad, has been resolved as of today and all Ukrainians either have returned or are en route home now, Director of the Ukrainian Center for the Development of Tourism Volodymyr Tsaruk has said.

"Almost all the tourists who were waiting for their flights have already left. The last flight that was to transport tourists from Spain is already en route to Lviv. The process will be over today. Step by step, airlines are putting their schedule in order, tourists are returning home. Let me assure you: you can safely go on a trip," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Tsaruk, as of today all Ukrainian tour operators fulfill their obligations, contracts with air carriers are also being fulfilled.

"The cause behind the situation in Tunisia [when Ukrainian tourists got stranded] is the lack of airplanes. The problem of airlines is that they do not have spare aircraft for charter flights, and the failure of one aircraft destroys the whole chain," he said.