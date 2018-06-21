Facts

17:19 21.06.2018

Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

2 min read
Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko intends at the end of August to again submit to the Verkhovna Rada a request on giving the parliament's consent to bringing to justice parliamentarians Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov, Serhiy Dunayev (all three from the Opposition Bloc faction), and Oleksandr Ponomariov (from People's Will group) in connection with the expiry of the terms of consideration of motions submitted earlier.

"I will certainly submit motions on four people's deputies again to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. But, given that your term, dear colleagues, is coming to an end, by summer vacation [the last session meeting of the current session is scheduled for July 13] I will do it at the end of August," he said at the plenary session of the parliament on Thursday.

Lutsenko pointed out that it is about requests on stripping deputy immunity from Vilkul, Kolesnikov, Dunayev, and Ponomariov.

"Unfortunately, I have to admit that all these requests cannot be considered now due to the fact that all requirements of the law on regulations were disrupted when considering this issue, and in fact - not considering this issue," he said.

Lutsenko noted that the Verkhovna Rada regulatory committee returned the documents to the Prosecutor General through the speaker of the Parliament due to the fact that "they do not understand what they got."

He considers this to be a violation of the law on the regulations and powers of the profile committee.

Tags: #rada #pgo #lutsenko #parliamentarians
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

Parubiy hopes Rada will pass law on Ukraine's national security on June 21

PGO opens criminal case over crime committed by MP Murayev

Rada calls on world community to impose new sanctions against Russia in connection with another sentence on Sushchenko

Rada Regulatory Committee finds Lutsenko's motion on Ponomariov's deputy immunity unmotivated

Rada appoints Doctor of Juridical Science Vasylenko NABU auditor on its quota

Ukrainian parliament adopts law on High Anti-Corruption Court

LATEST

Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

Legislation urgently needed to address information security problems – Turchynov

Lithuania expects from NATO measures to strengthen its presence in Baltic countries – Linkevicius

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Denisova asks Justice Ministry to appeal to ECHR due to violation of Sentsov's rights

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD