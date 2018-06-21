Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko intends at the end of August to again submit to the Verkhovna Rada a request on giving the parliament's consent to bringing to justice parliamentarians Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov, Serhiy Dunayev (all three from the Opposition Bloc faction), and Oleksandr Ponomariov (from People's Will group) in connection with the expiry of the terms of consideration of motions submitted earlier.

"I will certainly submit motions on four people's deputies again to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. But, given that your term, dear colleagues, is coming to an end, by summer vacation [the last session meeting of the current session is scheduled for July 13] I will do it at the end of August," he said at the plenary session of the parliament on Thursday.

Lutsenko pointed out that it is about requests on stripping deputy immunity from Vilkul, Kolesnikov, Dunayev, and Ponomariov.

"Unfortunately, I have to admit that all these requests cannot be considered now due to the fact that all requirements of the law on regulations were disrupted when considering this issue, and in fact - not considering this issue," he said.

Lutsenko noted that the Verkhovna Rada regulatory committee returned the documents to the Prosecutor General through the speaker of the Parliament due to the fact that "they do not understand what they got."

He considers this to be a violation of the law on the regulations and powers of the profile committee.