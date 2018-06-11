SBU exposes resident of Kamianets-Podilsky who produced anti-Polish leaflets

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed in Khmelnytsky region a local resident, a member of the Russian political organization "National Liberation Movement," who was engaged in anti-Ukrainian propaganda in the interests of the aggressor country, the SBU's press center reported on Monday.

Law enforcement officials found that a resident of Kamianets-Podilsky (Khmelnytsky region), who participated in the abovementioned organization, had been recruited by FSB representatives during his regular visits to Russia.

"On the instructions of 'curators,' the agitator produced leaflets, allegedly from Ukrainian nationalists, with calls for aggressive actions against Poles residing in Ukraine. He received these materials from 'customers' via the Internet. Then the culprit distributed leaflets to popular historical and cultural tourist sites in the region," the report says.

In addition, it turned out that the agitator administered a community in a social media site, through which he distributed materials in support of terrorist organizations "DPR/LPR" and justified Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

The offender's activity was financed by representatives of Russian special services using cryptocurrency.

During the search of the agitator's home, the SBU found materials with anti-Polish and pro-Russian propaganda, as well as computer equipment with evidence of illegal actions.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.