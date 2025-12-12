Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:09 12.12.2025

Most Ukrainians do not plan a weekend for the winter holidays, but will give gifts - survey

More than two-thirds (68%) of Ukrainians will not take a weekend off for the winter holidays, 40% of whom would like to relax but will not have such an opportunity, and only 28% have no desire to relax, according to the results of an online survey conducted by Rakuten Viber.

In contrast, 15% of respondents plan a full vacation, and 17% will take several weekends off.

Some 75% of respondents will give gifts, while 81% of respondents planned to give gifts by the end of 2024. 41% will give gifts as usual (a year ago it was 45%), 20% will buy gifts only for children (it was 21%), and 14% will give something symbolic (it was 15%).

Some 25% will not donate anything, of which 14% say that they will donate all the saved money to foundations or to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to bring victory closer (there were 8% in 2024).

More than 27,000 users took part in the survey on the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel. The research methodology is an anonymous online survey. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under 45.

Tags: #rakuten_viber #weekend #winter_holidays

