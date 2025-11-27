Contributions exceeding EUR 22 mln announced for Shelter Coalition – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/1048

Partners have already announced contributions of over EUR 22 million to the Shelter Coalition, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"I am grateful to all the countries that have already announced their new contributions totaling over EUR 22 million. Of this, Finland contributed EUR 11 million, leading the coalition thanks to its unique 80-year experience in building shelter systems. In addition, Sweden contributed EUR 7 million, Lithuania and Belgium EUR 2 million each, and Ireland EUR 0.5 million. Switzerland also intends to join the initiative," wrote Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel following the first founding meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Shelter Coalition.

According to her, more than 42 underground schools have already been built in frontline regions using the state budget and previous partner contributions.

"For the first time, the next year’s state budget includes UAH 1 billion for shelters in kindergartens. We hope for its approval next week," she added.

As reported, in May 2025, Ukraine and Finland signed a joint statement launching the Coalition of Shelters.