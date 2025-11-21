Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 21.11.2025

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose alternatives to the 28-point plan; Ukraine will not give its enemies any reason to accuse it of not wanting peace.

"I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy any reason to say that Ukraine doesn’t want peace, that it is disrupting the process, and that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy. That will not happen," Zelenskyy said in an address to Ukrainians on Friday.

He announced that the next week would be very difficult and eventful.

