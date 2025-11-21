Situation tense near Hulyaipole, logistics established – military

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces Command has denied information about the enemy surrounding certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Hulyaipole axis and about the alleged presence of so-called "barrier detachments." This information is not true and is openly aimed at discrediting the military command, the Command said.

"The situation in the Hulyaipolia direction is quite tense. The enemy does not reduce the fire impact on our positions, in particular, over the past day there have been 10 combat clashes near the settlements of Yablukove and Rivnopillia," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

At this time, information is being spread on social networks that "certain units are surrounded by the enemy. As well as about the alleged presence of barrage detachments that block our units and prevent them from retreating. This information is not true and is openly aimed at discrediting the military command," the message says.

According to the Southern Defense Forces,"the situation in this direction is indeed difficult, but communication is maintained with our fighters, logistics are established, and the wounded are being evacuated. At the same time, our units fighting in this direction are being reinforced by assault units. The command is fully aware of the situation in the direction and is taking all necessary measures to improve the tactical position of our troops."

"We call on the media and the public to trust only verified information and not be influenced by dubious sources that knowingly or unknowingly play into the enemy’s hands," the message says.