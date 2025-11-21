Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:00 21.11.2025

Ukraine is carefully studying every proposal from partners - Umerov after meeting with the American delegation

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/umerov_rustem

The Ukrainian side held a meeting with the American delegation, headed by the US Secretary of the Land Forces Daniel Driscoll.

"We continued the consultations that began yesterday at the level of the President of Ukraine. We talked about approaches to restoring a just peace, the order of the next steps and realistic formats for further dialogue," Umerov said on Telegram on Friday.

"Ukraine is carefully studying each proposal of partners and clearly articulates its own position," he said.

The Ukrainian side was represented by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostriansky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the NSDC Apparatus Anatoliy Barhylevych, and Deputy Head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky.

"There are no solutions outside the framework of sovereignty, people's security, and our red lines and there cannot be. This is the basis of any discussions," Umerov said.

