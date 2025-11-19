UNSC, OSCE PA to meet on Thurs following Russia's killing of civilians in Ternopil - Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

A meeting of the UN Security Council and the OSCE Permanent Council will be held on Thursday, November 20, following the Russian attack on Ternopil, which killed at least 25 people, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

"Tomorrow, at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will highlight Russia's horrific murder of at least 25 people, including three children, in Ternopil. We call for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response. We have already contacted all our partners and international organizations, informing them of the consequences of the attack," Sybiha wrote on social media.

He noted that Ukraine is calling for additional air defense assets and other equipment to protect its people amid Russia's brutal attacks.

"I have also instructed all our embassies to lower their flags and open their mourning books," the minister added.

He also announced that a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will take place tomorrow. Ukraine expects it to "clearly and loudly" condemn the new wave of Russian terror as yet another gross violation of all the principles of the Helsinki Final Act.