Corruption scandal in energy sector didn't impact 'reparation loan' talks – Dpty PM Kachka

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka has the energy corruption scandal has not affected consultations on the "reparation loan."

"No. The government’s reaction to this scandal has been received absolutely normally by European colleagues. It is obvious that the independence, speed and quality of the investigation are decisive. This means that the anti-corruption infrastructure is working, and all our partners note this. The solutions are also correct, because we do not tolerate corruption. And the proposal to dismiss the ministers involved in this scandal is an important step," Kachka told reporters on the sidelines of the International Food Security Summit "Food from Ukraine" in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering the question of whether the events currently unfolding in Ukraine are affecting consultations on the reparation loan.

At the same time, he agreed that such a scandal in itself "is not something pleasant."

As reported, the EU is considering the possibility of using Russian frozen assets worth about EUR170 billion, which are currently stored in the Euroclear financial depository in Brussels. It was assumed that EUR140 billion of these funds would go to a "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

On October 28, the European Commission said that it was working to fulfill the request of the European Council to provide answers to the remaining questions regarding the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine in order to make a decision in December.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that the International Monetary Fund may introduce a new program that does not directly depend on the provision of a "reparation loan".

Kachka said that he expects to agree on positions with partners on a "reparation loan" by December 19.