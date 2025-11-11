Interfax-Ukraine
At least four explosions recorded at Russian Orsknaftoorgsintez refinery – SBU

The Russian Orsknefteorgsintez refinery was hit by drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). At least four explosions have been recorded at the site and there is intense smoke, sources in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today afternoon, long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU successfully hit Orsknefteorgsintez refinery, located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region of Russia. (…) At least four explosions were heard on the territory of the refinery, after which intense smoke was observed. This is the second 'bavovna' ['cotton,' Ukrainian slang for explosion in enemy's territoties] from the State Security Service at this enterprise – the first occurred on October 3 of this year," the agency's interlocutor said on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, it was reported with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the facilities of Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.

The distance to the target was 1,400 kilometers. As the SBU specified, this refinery has four primary oil processing units. "The SBU continues to deliver precise strikes on the oil and gas industry facilities of the Russian Federation, which bring the enemy money for the war against Ukraine. Such attacks undermine the aggressor's economic potential, reduce its oil revenues and complicate the logistics of supplying the army," an informed source in the SBU said.

As reported, the enterprise produces about 30 types of products: gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, aviation kerosene, bitumen, fuel oil and is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

