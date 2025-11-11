Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:09 11.11.2025

SAPO prosecutor says Mindich influenced not only Haluschenko but also Umerov — Anticorruption Action Centre

1 min read

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) stated that businessman Timur Mindich, the key figure in a large-scale corruption investigation in the energy sector, influenced not only Justice Minister Herman Haluschenko, who previously served as Energy Minister, but also National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov, who earlier served as Defense Minister.

"Throughout 2025, SAPO established evidence of Mindich's criminal activity in the energy sector through his influence over Energy Minister Haluschenko, and in the defense sector through his influence over Defense Minister Umerov," the Anticorruption Action Center cited the prosecutor as saying during a court hearing on the pre-trial detention of former Energy Ministry adviser and former Deputy Head of the State Property Fund Ihor Mironiuk, a suspect in the corruption scheme.

Earlier on Tuesday, Umerov announced the start of a working trip to Türkiye and the Middle East aimed at unblocking prisoner exchange processes under previously reached agreements.

Tags: #sapo #mindich

