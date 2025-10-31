Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The Russian budget deficit next year could reach up to $100 billion due to sanctions against the oil industry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"It is very important that various institutions, companies, assets, oil refineries in the European Union do not work. Further, we understand that somewhere this could lead to a Russian budget deficit next year of up to 100 billion. We have different analyses here," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.