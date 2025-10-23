Ukrainians arrested in Poland for spying for Russia

Polish police have detained two 24-year-old Ukrainian citizens, Bohdan K. and Kyrylo T., on October 5 in the city of Biała Podlaska, Lublin Voivodeship, for drug possession, one of whom is suspected of espionage for the Russian Federation, according to the website of the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland.

"During the investigation, drugs weighing a total of 30 grams were found in their possession. As a result of further procedural actions carried out with the participation of employees of the Internal Security Agency Branch in Lublin, correspondence was found on Bohdan K.‘s secure phone, which indicates that he transferred photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Polish Armed Forces to a Russian-speaking person," the report says.

The prosecutor accused him of acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service and providing it with information that harms state security (clause 2 of Article 130 of the Polish Criminal Code). "The suspect pleaded not guilty, expressing pro-Russian views and challenging the sovereignty of Ukraine," the prosecutor’s office said.

After the charges were announced, the prosecutor filed a motion with the District Court in Biała Podlaska to apply a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention for a period of three months. The court granted this motion.

The second suspect was charged with drug possession and was given a suspended sentence.

The proceedings are being conducted by the Internal Security Agency’s Office in Lublin.