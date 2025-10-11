Ukraine, UK intend to expand defense partnership under LYRA program

The UK Secretary of State for Defense and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have signed a statement on the LYRA program – a partnership in the field of battlefield technologies.

As Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported, the statement was signed on the sidelines of the International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC3).

"The document outlines the parties’ intention to collaborate on developing and scaling defense technologies. Specifically, our countries have agreed to establish a working group to coordinate joint projects within the LYRA program framework," Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.

LYRA aims to bolster the defense capabilities of both countries by uniting Ukrainian and British defense, industrial, and scientific resources. This collaboration will facilitate the joint development, modernization, and increased production of essential weapons systems.

Additionally, Shmyhal noted that a draft agreement was signed on the joint production of artillery with the United Kingdom.