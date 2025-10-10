Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 10.10.2025

G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

The group of ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine held an urgent meeting on Friday with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk and the heads of energy companies – NPC Ukrenergo, NJSC Naftogaz and Energoatom, during which they discussed the consequences of the Russian attack on critical infrastructure and support in addressing the most urgent needs of the industry.

"The G7 ambassadors held an urgent meeting with the Minister of Energy Hrynchuk and partners - Ukrenergo, Naftogaz and Energoatom to discuss the Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure and support for Ukraine in countering further attacks and addressing the most urgent needs," the post on the official account of the G7 ambassadors’ representation on the social network X said on Friday.

Tags: #energy_minister #g7

