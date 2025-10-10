G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

The group of ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine held an urgent meeting on Friday with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk and the heads of energy companies – NPC Ukrenergo, NJSC Naftogaz and Energoatom, during which they discussed the consequences of the Russian attack on critical infrastructure and support in addressing the most urgent needs of the industry.

