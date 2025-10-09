Military personnel can now leave ratings and reviews for drones on DOT-Chain Defence

The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace has launched a rating system: military personnel can now rate ordered drones and leave feedback on their use in combat conditions.

As reported by the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), this feature was added at the request of military personnel who participated in the pilot and will help units make more informed choices — decisions will be based not only on technical characteristics, but also on real combat experience.

"After the pilot launch, we communicated a lot with the military, who became the first users of the marketplace, in order to promptly improve the system. We visited the brigades, conducted surveys, and collected feedback. Adding a rating system is just the first step in the list of proposals from the military. We continue to remain open to interaction with user brigades, because it is important for us that DOT-Chain Defence is truly useful for the military and simplifies the process of ordering weapons," Alona Zhuzha, Director of the Digitalization Department of DPA, said.

Each authorized user can give a rating on a five-point scale - from 1 (unsatisfactory) to 5 (excellent). Reviews can indicate both the advantages and disadvantages of drones, the features of their use in field conditions, ease of operation, build quality, resistance to obstacles, etc.

Currently, only the military can see the ratings. In the future, this opportunity will also appear for manufacturers. This will help them communicate directly with consumers and respond to comments from soldiers. Also, in the next iteration, a function will be implemented that will allow the military to assess the usefulness of reviews - this will increase the objectivity and reliability of information in the system. As reported, the decision of the Ministry of Defense to implement DOT-Chain Defence has simplified procurement and given units more independence. Now the military can order the necessary UAVs without lengthy approvals and paper procedures - just a few clicks in the system. Financial, legal, and logistical processes are provided by the DPA, which significantly reduces delivery times. The average term is 10 days. In two months of work, the units ordered almost 17,000 drones worth approximately UAH 600 million.