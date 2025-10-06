Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Three Ukrainian teenagers were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) to government-controlled territory as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, reported Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

"An 8-year-old girl was forced to attend a school saturated with propaganda. The atmosphere of constant pressure and fear left her dreaming of only one thing: the day she could escape. Another 18-year-old girl was living under daily shelling from the first days of the war. Constant stress and fear led to serious heart problems, and there was no proper medical care under occupation. A 19-year-old boy was left alone after the loss of his parents. His friends had already been forcibly mobilized, and he feared daily that he would be next," Yermak wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.

According to him, all three are now safe. "They are receiving assistance in restoring their documents, psychological support, and guidance to begin a new chapter in their lives," the head of the President’s Office added.

As reported, as of October 1, Ukraine had returned 1,645 children under the president's Bring Kids Back initiative. Yermak subsequently reported 22 more, and Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported a group of children aged 10 to 17, without specifying their number.