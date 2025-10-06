Air raid alerts during mall hours increase to 14.1% in September – URTC

Photo: https://www.ucsc.org.ua

The share of air alarms during the working hours of shopping centers (TCs) in September 2025 significantly increased to 14.1% compared to 9.4% in August 2025 and September last year (9.6%), the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (URTC) has said.

In general, the number of alarms in Ukraine, in particular during the working hours of shopping centers, was less than last month, but they were significantly longer. However, in Kherson, Odessa and Zhytomyr regions, an increase in both the duration of alarms during the working hours of shopping centers and their number was recorded.

The five regions whose shopping centers most often interrupted their work due to air alarms did not change compared to August 2025: Donetsk (74.3%), Sumy (72.1%), Chernihiv (57.2%), Kharkiv (20.6%) and Zaporizhia (18.2%) regions.

On average, in Ukraine, the time of forced downtime of shopping centers due to air alarms reached 119.0 working days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and in September 2025 - 2.8 working days.

Since February 24, 2022, the URTC has been publishing an interactive map of the duration of air alarms in the regions of the country. The map is updated monthly.

Founded in 2020, the URTC is a non-profit organization that unites key participants in the retail real estate market: owners and developers of shopping centers, as well as companies related to the construction and maintenance of shopping centers.