Ukrainian Startup Fund launches EUR 1 mln Startup EDGE grant program

Photo: https://thedigital.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian Startup Fund has announced a new Startup EDGE grant program with a budget of EUR 1 million, aimed at supporting innovative teams at the early stages, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said at IT Arena 2025 in Lviv.

As Fedorov noted on Telegram, the program provides grants of up to EUR 20,000 at the pre-seed stage and up to EUR 40,000 at the seed stage.

It is noted that the key areas of funding are EdTech, in particular, digital educational solutions and technology for the transformation of learning, and Deep Tech: AI, biotechnology, medical and space technologies, robotics, quantum computing, cybersecurity, electronics, 5G, Web 3.0 and other breakthrough technologies.

The first deputy prime minister said each application will undergo a compliance check, expert assessment, presentation by the commission, and the final decision will be made by the supervisory board.

“The program is being implemented with the support of EU4Innovation East, a regional project funded by the EU and co-financed by the French government and implemented by Expertise France,” Fedorov added.