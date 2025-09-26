Ukraine hits dozens of facilities in enemy territory in less than two months - Syrsky

In just under two months, 85 important objects have been hit on the territory of the Russian Federation, 33 of which are military targets, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

“In just under two months, 85 important objects have been hit on the territory of the enemy. Of these, 33 are military targets: bases, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, aircraft on parking lots. Another 52 are objects of the military-industrial complex: enterprises that manufacture weapons, ammunition, warheads, engines, rocket fuel, drones - everything that is used against us every day,” Syrsky said during a conversation with journalists.

He emphasized that DeepStrike is “our strong point, an effective program that has already proven its effectiveness.” In particular, according to the Commander-in-Chief, the effectiveness of DeepStrike has been confirmed not only by Ukraine, but also highly appreciated by partners.

“You know the results. This is a fuel crisis on the territory of Russia, which directly affects the logistics and support of its army. The capabilities of the enemy’s military-industrial complex have been significantly reduced - and we see this on the battlefield. This has forced the Russian fleet to hide at the base in Novorossiysk and go out only for a short time - for missile strikes - and then return to shelters again. This has also forced the enemy to pull tactical aviation to considerable distances from the front line,” - noted Syrsky.

According to him, “we continue to increase and scale the units that carry out DeepStrike.”

“At the same time, we are improving the system of their application and the command vertical to achieve maximum efficiency,” the commander-in-chief said.