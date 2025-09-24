Czech President: In light of Russian aggression against Ukraine, UN Security Council is currently failing its purpose

The Czech Republic supports a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council for greater efficiency, Czech President Peter Pavel has said.

During his speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Pavel said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has significantly changed the global security landscape, and since the last general debate a year ago, “the world has not become more secure.”

“In light of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the UN Security Council is currently failing its purpose and mission. Therefore, we advocate for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council for greater effectiveness, inclusiveness, transparency and accountability with the aim to honor the principles of the UN Charter and to strengthen the voice of underrepresented regions,” the president said.

The Czech leader noted that membership in the Security Council “should not be seen as a matter of prestige or privilege, but, above all, as a responsibility to defend global peace.” He added that the Czech Republic seeks a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2032-2033 term, with a clear commitment to uphold a rules-based international order.

As the Czech president noted, Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is not only violating the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter, but is also setting a dangerous example and precedent, sending a signal that aggression can lead to territorial and political gain and remain unpunished.

In his speech, Pavel said Russia continues to attack civilians, civilian infrastructure, foreign diplomatic missions and, recently, even neighboring Poland.

“Despite being the largest country on the map, Russia still aims to seize Ukrainian territory and expand its sphere of influence. Backed by China, Iran, North Korea and other countries that help it circumvent sanctions and provide economic or political support,” Pavel said.

The Czech president said the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine “go far beyond the news headlines.”

“What is happening in Europe today could happen anywhere else tomorrow, under different circumstances, but under the exact same pretext. If Russia wins this unjust war, it will legitimize the triumph of brute force. Turning a blind eye to Ukraine today is a green light to any future aggressor anywhere in the world,” Pavel said.

He said security in one part of the world is directly related to security in the whole world.