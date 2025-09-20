Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 20.09.2025

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Ukraine needs security guarantees before the war ends, but no one is considering a “Korean” or any other model because no one knows what the outcome will be, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“They may rhetorically say that this or that scenario is possible. But we definitely have a different story than Korea. There it was about the war ending without a final peace treaty. That’s what was meant. And that relates to the discussion about security guarantees – why Ukraine needs security guarantees. It may happen that there will be no final document ending the war,” Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

“That’s why, for example, President Macron of France says security guarantees shouldn’t wait for the end of the war. And I agree with him that, for instance, a ceasefire is enough to provide security guarantees. We can’t waste time waiting for a clear agreement formally ending the war. We need security guarantees sooner,” the president stressed.

According to him, “no one is considering a ‘Korean,’ ‘Finnish,’ or any other model.”

“Because we have what we have. And no one knows what the outcome will ultimately be. But we know what the first step is,” he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine knows which security guarantees are essential and will not allow the ‘Russians’ to return with new aggression – and if they do, they will meet resistance.

Tags: #war_ends #model

