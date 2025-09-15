Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 15.09.2025

Ukraine declares Russian-organized 'elections' illegal and void


In the Russian Federation, on September 14, the so-called "single voting day" took place, during which, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, an imitation of the election process took place in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Also this year, the occupiers held "by-elections" of deputies of the city councils of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Simferopol, as well as the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"We emphasize that Russia's organization of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine is illegal, and their results are null and void. No persons allegedly "elected" as a result of this farce will have any legal grounds to perform their official duties. We are convinced that our allies and partners, as before, will not recognize the results of such pseudo-elections, will not contact representatives of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, will not take any actions that may violate the policy of non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian lands," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, published on the website of the foreign policy department on Monday, reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that any bodies, their officials and service personnel in the temporarily occupied territory, as well as all their activities, are considered illegal if they are created, elected or appointed in a manner not provided for by the legislation of Ukraine.

"We once again confirm that all persons involved in the organization and conduct of any "elections" on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and within the framework of international legal processes, and will also be subject to existing and future sanction regimes in Ukrainian and foreign jurisdictions. Sham elections on stolen land will not help Russia legitimize the occupation - what was stolen will have to be returned," the ministry said.

