Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 packages of security assistance since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 packages of security assistance since 2022. A logistics hub operates on Polish territory, through which we receive the largest amount of military assistance. Radoslaw [Sikorski], thank you personally and the entire Polish people for this support," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Kyiv.

Sybiha emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Poland is indivisible.

Commenting on the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, the minister stressed that Russia "rejects peaceful efforts, escalates and tests our reactions."

"This is a test of unity and strength, and the response must be just that - strong. Ukraine is ready to provide its knowledge, experience, technology and other types of assistance to strengthen security and counter Russian threats," he stressed.