Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 12.09.2025

Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

1 min read
Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 packages of security assistance since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Poland has provided Ukraine with 46 packages of security assistance since 2022. A logistics hub operates on Polish territory, through which we receive the largest amount of military assistance. Radoslaw [Sikorski], thank you personally and the entire Polish people for this support," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Kyiv.

Sybiha emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Poland is indivisible.

Commenting on the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, the minister stressed that Russia "rejects peaceful efforts, escalates and tests our reactions."

"This is a test of unity and strength, and the response must be just that - strong. Ukraine is ready to provide its knowledge, experience, technology and other types of assistance to strengthen security and counter Russian threats," he stressed.

Tags: #aid #poland

MORE ABOUT

20:23 12.09.2025
Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

20:13 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

19:45 12.09.2025
Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

19:30 12.09.2025
Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

19:28 12.09.2025
Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

18:13 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

15:06 12.09.2025
Poland announces drone training program with Ukrainian specialists

Poland announces drone training program with Ukrainian specialists

10:47 12.09.2025
Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

Poland completely closes its border with Belarus

09:56 12.09.2025
Trump on Russian drone intrusion into Polish airspace: It could have been a mistake

Trump on Russian drone intrusion into Polish airspace: It could have been a mistake

21:12 11.09.2025
Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

HOT NEWS

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Klymenko, head of Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Mobbs discuss identification of bodies of fallen defenders

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

Kyslytsya to Navalnaya: Travel to Europe 'is not right of russian citizens,' it's privilege for those who do not contribute to war

HQ meeting to discuss providing army with ammunition, protecting critical infrastructure – Umerov

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

AD
AD