Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 08.09.2025

Consumer Protection Service issues over UAH 2 mln fines for violations of anti-tobacco legislation in H1 2025

1 min read
Consumer Protection Service issues over UAH 2 mln fines for violations of anti-tobacco legislation in H1 2025
Photo: https://dpss.gov.ua

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection received over 200 appeals for violations of anti-tobacco legislation during January-June 2025, on the basis of which 113 inspections were carried out and as a result, in 82% of cases, violations were recorded and fines were issued for over UAH 2 million, the press service of the department reported.

"Financial sanctions in the amount of UAH 2.4 million have been applied, of which UAH 1.5 million has already been paid voluntarily. Some UAH 64,000 has been collected forcibly," said Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Among the most common violations in the department were smoking and using hookahs in prohibited places, the absence of signs prohibiting smoking, advertising and promoting the sale of tobacco products. The largest number of violations was recorded in the city of Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The service reminded that Ukraine has a complete ban on advertising tobacco products. These restrictions are aimed at protecting the health of citizens, in particular children and youth, and reducing the negative impact of tobacco products on the population.

Tags: #anti_tobacco #receive

MORE ABOUT

17:05 21.07.2025
Metinvest receives 11.5-year EUR23.6 mln loan for Northern Mining and Processing Plant under ECA guarantees

Metinvest receives 11.5-year EUR23.6 mln loan for Northern Mining and Processing Plant under ECA guarantees

19:11 21.01.2021
Anti-tobacco supporters urge State Consumer Service to more actively respond to growing violations of tobacco legislation in public catering

Anti-tobacco supporters urge State Consumer Service to more actively respond to growing violations of tobacco legislation in public catering

11:40 10.09.2018
Lawmakers submit package of anti-tobacco bills to Rada

Lawmakers submit package of anti-tobacco bills to Rada

12:18 27.02.2015
Ukraine to receive 68.9 mln cubic meters of gas on Friday - Gazprom

Ukraine to receive 68.9 mln cubic meters of gas on Friday - Gazprom

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

LATEST

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

AD
AD