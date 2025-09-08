Consumer Protection Service issues over UAH 2 mln fines for violations of anti-tobacco legislation in H1 2025

Photo: https://dpss.gov.ua

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection received over 200 appeals for violations of anti-tobacco legislation during January-June 2025, on the basis of which 113 inspections were carried out and as a result, in 82% of cases, violations were recorded and fines were issued for over UAH 2 million, the press service of the department reported.

"Financial sanctions in the amount of UAH 2.4 million have been applied, of which UAH 1.5 million has already been paid voluntarily. Some UAH 64,000 has been collected forcibly," said Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Among the most common violations in the department were smoking and using hookahs in prohibited places, the absence of signs prohibiting smoking, advertising and promoting the sale of tobacco products. The largest number of violations was recorded in the city of Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The service reminded that Ukraine has a complete ban on advertising tobacco products. These restrictions are aimed at protecting the health of citizens, in particular children and youth, and reducing the negative impact of tobacco products on the population.