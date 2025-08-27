Yermak, Umerov discuss ways to achieve peace with Defense Minister in Riyadh

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh.

"Ways to achieve lasting peace for Ukraine and Saudi Arabia's participation in this process are the main topics of our conversation," Yermak said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He and Umerov also discussed the concepts of security guarantees for Ukraine with National Security Advisor, Minister of State, Member of the Saudi Arabian Government Musaed Bin Mohammed al-Aiban.

The President’s Office head thanked Saudi Arabia for its resolute desire to contribute to achieving a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine.