No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

US President Donald Trump, at a press conference following a three-on-three meeting with Vladimir Putin, said talks were productive and that he would inform allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the results.

"I think we had a very productive meeting. There were many points that we agreed on... No deal, no deal yet. I will call NATO... Of course, I will call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting... We have really made great progress," Trump said.

The US president said he thinks the "Russia Russia Russia hoax" was criminal (referring to accusations that Russia helped him win the 2016 US presidential election IF-U), adding that chances are good relations with Russia will improve "when this is over."