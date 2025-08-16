Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
03:45 16.08.2025

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

1 min read

US President Donald Trump, at a press conference following a three-on-three meeting with Vladimir Putin, said talks were productive and that he would inform allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the results.

"I think we had a very productive meeting. There were many points that we agreed on... No deal, no deal yet. I will call NATO... Of course, I will call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting... We have really made great progress," Trump said.

The US president said he thinks the "Russia Russia Russia hoax" was criminal (referring to accusations that Russia helped him win the 2016 US presidential election IF-U), adding that chances are good relations with Russia will improve "when this is over."

Tags: #рф #аляска #сша

MORE ABOUT

02:54 16.08.2025
Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

LATEST

Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

Trump returns to Washington after Alaska summit

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Putin leaves Alaska early

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

TRUMP: UNTIL THERE IS NO AGREEMENT, I WILL CALL NATO, OF COURSE I WILL CALL ZELENSKYY

UNTIL THERE IS NO DEAL. I'LL CALL NATO, NORMALLY I'LL CALL ZELENSKY - TRUMP

AD
AD