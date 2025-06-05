Defense support for Ukraine under ‘Danish model’ to be scaled up to EUR 1.3 bln by 2025

Defense support for Ukraine under the Danish model, that is, the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers, will be scaled up to EUR 1.3 billion by 2025, the first tranche of EUR 428 million will be sent to manufacturers in the near future, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"Defense support for Ukraine under the ‘Danish model’ will be scaled up to EUR 1.3 billion by 2025. Part of these funds will come from revenues from frozen Russian assets. This is an investment in our victory - in weapons produced in Ukraine, in the security of all of Europe," he wrote in a telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the first tranche is EUR 428 million from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland. The money will soon be used to produce Ukrainian weapons: artillery, strike drones, missiles and anti-tank weapons created in Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This decision is the result of our conversation with my colleague and friend Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Defense of Denmark. The ‘Danish model’ is a unique mechanism for direct support for the Ukrainian defense industry. This is trust in our army, recognition of the capabilities of our manufacturers and a real contribution to strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Umerov noted.

In addition, the minister reported that Ukraine is preparing "new strategic solutions - both for investments by Ukrainian companies in the Ramstein countries and for the deployment of production by European defense companies in Ukraine."

"I am grateful to Denmark for its leadership. And especially to Minister Poulsen for his unwavering support for Ukraine," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine added.