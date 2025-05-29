Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and discussed with him Ukraine's long-term financial prospects.

"I spoke with Ukrainian Finance Minister Marchenko about Ukraine's long-term financial prospects: providing for the army, ensuring Ukraine's stability, ensuring budget payments. There must be stability and predictability for people," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He added that Ukraine is working with partners to achieve this, including before meetings with the G7 countries.