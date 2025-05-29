Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 29.05.2025

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and discussed with him Ukraine's long-term financial prospects.

"I spoke with Ukrainian Finance Minister Marchenko about Ukraine's long-term financial prospects: providing for the army, ensuring Ukraine's stability, ensuring budget payments. There must be stability and predictability for people," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He added that Ukraine is working with partners to achieve this, including before meetings with the G7 countries.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

19:48 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

10:33 29.05.2025
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

16:17 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

16:14 28.05.2025
Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

11:35 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

20:34 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

HOT NEWS

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

LATEST

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

AD
AD