Ukraine could agree to talk to someone from Russia if they have vision of ending war, but not with Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukraine could agree to talk to someone from Russia if they have a vision of how to end the war, but not with Putin, who constantly finds one reason or another not to end the war and is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I think that in principle we would agree not to talk with him [Putin], or with someone who would represent Russia. I think that if there are people, I think there are businesses in Russia, and they have many different regions, including serious business areas. I think that we would communicate with them if they have a vision of how to end the war," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.