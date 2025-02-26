Facts

Rada adopts law on establishment of Higher Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court, reported MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

“The Rada voted in general for bill No. 12368-1 on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court. For - 234. All amendments were confirmed,” Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

According to Zhelezniak, thus Ukraine fulfilled “one of the overdue IMF benchmarks where the deadline was December 31 last year.”

Zhelezniak explained that in fact, the concept was changed and it was decided to create two courts: Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.

According to the MP, within one month after the law comes into force, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine must announce a competition for the positions of judges in the established courts.

“Competitions must take into account the features defined by the draft law, with the involvement of an expert council,” Zhelezniak noted.

He recalled that according to the legislation, the expert council consists of six people: three from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from international and foreign organizations.

