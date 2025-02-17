Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:39 17.02.2025

National Unity Ministry, Ukrainian World Congress create joint working group

The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine and the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) are creating a joint working group, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshev.

"For effective cooperation with the UWC, we are creating a joint working group. This will allow us to work more systematically on initiatives that will help preserve the ties of our citizens with Ukraine," the ministry's press service quoted Chernyshev as saying after his meeting with the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) headed by President Paul Grod.

In addition, the parties discussed key issues related to the professional development of Ukrainians.

"Chernyshev expressed gratitude to the representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress for their important contribution to the support of Ukrainians abroad, and also noted the meaningful cooperation with the head of the Ukrainian UWC Mission in Ukraine, Andriy Shevchenko," the message reads.

Tags: #national_unity_ministry

