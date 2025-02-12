Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 12.02.2025

Rada extends period for going through military medical commissions for those partially fit for military service

1 min read
Rada extends period for going through military medical commissions for those partially fit for military service

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that will extend the period for military medical commissions until June 5, 2025 for those who are partially fit for military service, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

"The Rada has adopted at once the law No. 12457 - on the obligation for citizens of Ukraine who have been recognized as partially fit for military service to undergo a repeated medical examination and determine the deadline for its conduct. That is, the deadline for passing the military medical commission was postponed until June 5, 2025," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

According to Zhelezniak, the bill was supported by 313 MPs at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

According to the law, citizens of Ukraine between the ages of 25 and 60, who were recognized as partially fit for military service before the entry into force of this law, (except for persons recognized as persons with disabilities in accordance with the established procedure), are required to undergo military medical commissions before June 5, 2025 (previously, the deadline was set before February 4, 2025).

Tags: #medical_commision

HOT NEWS

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

In Sumy region, drone attacks civilians during distribution of humanitarian aid, wounded reported – prosecutor's office

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Rakuten Group to collaborate with Brave1 at DSEI Japan defense technology exhibition May 21-23

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

AD
AD