Rada extends period for going through military medical commissions for those partially fit for military service

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that will extend the period for military medical commissions until June 5, 2025 for those who are partially fit for military service, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

"The Rada has adopted at once the law No. 12457 - on the obligation for citizens of Ukraine who have been recognized as partially fit for military service to undergo a repeated medical examination and determine the deadline for its conduct. That is, the deadline for passing the military medical commission was postponed until June 5, 2025," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

According to Zhelezniak, the bill was supported by 313 MPs at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

According to the law, citizens of Ukraine between the ages of 25 and 60, who were recognized as partially fit for military service before the entry into force of this law, (except for persons recognized as persons with disabilities in accordance with the established procedure), are required to undergo military medical commissions before June 5, 2025 (previously, the deadline was set before February 4, 2025).