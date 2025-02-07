Interfax-Ukraine
14:26 07.02.2025

Air Forces confirm downing of smart bomb in Zaporizhia

Yuri Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed the information about the downing of a Russian smart bomb in Zaporizhia.

In a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, he said that this was not the first time when such a weapon had been damaged.

"To counter this threat, we need an integrated approach - both the use of ground-based air defense and aviation components in order to drive away the carriers of these missiles as far as possible," Ihnat said.

Earlier, reports appeared on the network that the Ukrainian forces allegedly managed to purposefully shoot down the aircraft. A number of Telegram channels wrote that during the morning airstrike of the enemy, experimental weapons were used to intercept a Russian bomb.

