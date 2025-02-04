Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 04.02.2025

Invaders slow advance in Jan despite maintaining casualty rate – ISW

2 min read
Invaders slow advance in Jan despite maintaining casualty rate – ISW

Russian occupation forces continued to suffer significant losses in January 2025, despite a slower pace of advance compared to previous months in late 2024, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in a report on February 3.

"Russian forces gained roughly 498 square kilometers in January in Ukraine and Kursk Oblast, or roughly 16.1 square kilometers per day. The available figures suggest Russian forces suffered roughly 96 casualties per square kilometer of territory seized... Russian forces gained a total of 593 square kilometers in December 2024... Coupled with a similar monthly casualty rate, indicates that Russian forces are taking the same high level of losses despite achieving fewer territorial advances in the near term," analysts report.

ISW previously estimated that the Russian military command likely suffered record levels of personnel losses from September 2024 to November 2024 in order to achieve major territorial gains. "It remains unclear whether the Russian military command will be willing to sustain such casualties if Russian forces' rate of advance continues to decline as Russian forces are advancing on more heavily defended settlements such as Pokrovsk," ISW reported.

Ukrainian forces are reported to be continuing to innovate in drone operations to maintain their technological advantage over Russia and achieve battlefield effect, and on the night of February 2-3, they carried out drone strikes on Russian oil and gas infrastructure in Volgograd and Astrakhan regions.

"Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Borova, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Borova, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and in the Dnipro direction," ISW reported.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

11:31 19.03.2025
Russian troops cross intl border in Sumy region, advancing in east and in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Russian troops cross intl border in Sumy region, advancing in east and in Zaporizhia region – ISW

HOT NEWS

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

EU to allocate extra EUR900 mln for Ukrainian armaments

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

LATEST

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

Turkish FM: Russia and Ukraine should start talks ‘as soon as possible’

Odesa postpones opening of bids for electric buses for EUR13 mln financed by EIB to late June

European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Poroshenko calls for ending transit of Russian oil through Ukraine

AD
AD