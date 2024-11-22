Facts

19:23 22.11.2024

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

1 min read
Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov started negotiations with partner countries on obtaining new air defense systems after Russia struck the city of Dnipro with its new missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to all partners who have already responded to this latest attack of Russian madness. But, in addition to words, we must act. And, in particular, on my instructions, the Ukrainian Defense Minister is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defense systems – precisely those systems that are capable of protecting lives from new risks," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

Tags: #air_defense #president #russia

MORE ABOUT

21:08 22.11.2024
NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

19:57 22.11.2024
DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

20:24 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

20:05 21.11.2024
Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

20:09 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

21:09 18.11.2024
Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

12:57 16.11.2024
How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

11:34 14.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Strategic goal is to achieve such level of cooperation with partners so that air defense systems can be produced in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Strategic goal is to achieve such level of cooperation with partners so that air defense systems can be produced in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

LATEST

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Mobile operators may use newly acquired 2100, 2300, 2600 MHz frequencies for 5G – regulator head

Russians shoot five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar – PGO

WHO confirms 2,147 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare system by aggressor in 1,000 days of war

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

AD
AD
AD
AD