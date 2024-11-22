Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov started negotiations with partner countries on obtaining new air defense systems after Russia struck the city of Dnipro with its new missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to all partners who have already responded to this latest attack of Russian madness. But, in addition to words, we must act. And, in particular, on my instructions, the Ukrainian Defense Minister is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defense systems – precisely those systems that are capable of protecting lives from new risks," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.