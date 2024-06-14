Economy

16:50 14.06.2024

Mine clearance specialists return about 30,000 ha of demined agricultural land to farmers in May – Ministry of Economy

Government and non-governmental mine action operators surveyed around 31,000 hectares of agricultural land in May, with over 146,000 hectares surveyed since the beginning of the year, and more than 137,800 hectares returned to agricultural use, Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravainy reported.

"Joint efforts by Ukraine and our international partners to enhance operator capabilities are yielding results. Land surveying and clearing have accelerated this year compared to last year. Kherson Regional Military Administration demonstrates a well-coordinated process by effectively coordinating all operators working in the region. As a result, in May, we managed to return land to use that is twice the size of the city itself," the Ministry of Economy's press service quoted him as saying.

According to the report, a total of 29,800 hectares of agricultural land was returned to farmers in May, particularly in Kherson region – 26,900 hectares.

Furthermore, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers began compensating farmers who purchase demining services for their lands.

The Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the Kyiv School of Economics, also launched the Safe Field project: inventors and developers are invited to participate, offering affordable and effective automatic mowers. These mechanisms will significantly ease the work of mine clearance specialists.

In May, Ukraine coordinated further efforts in the field of mine action with partners at the meeting of the Humanitarian Demining sectoral working group.

