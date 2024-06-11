Economy

20:52 11.06.2024

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

2 min read
UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron noted the need to use frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine and stop the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

At the panel session "United in Defence. United in Recovery. Stronger together" on the sidelines of the Ukraine reconstruction conference in Berlin on Tuesday, he said the question is what is Putin afraid of they doing? Putin is afraid that they will cut off access to oil, gas and hydrocarbons; and he is afraid that they will turn to these frozen Russian assets. Cameron said that at a minimum, G7 this week they will be able to agree to use the interest from the frozen assets for Ukraine and the money will be able to arrive long before the elections in the United States in November.

The Foreign Minister said the Russians are trying to destroy Ukraine's energy system, gas storage facilities, to take away coal, which is crucial for the metallurgical industry of Ukraine.

Cameron said Germany is a shining example of this, but countries need to do more.

He also said that the UK has already allocated about $15 billion to support Ukraine and assured that assistance will continue as long as needed until Putin's defeat.

According to the Foreign Minister, the battle for the future is the restoration of Ukraine, and in many respects this is what Putin fears most.

Cameron said Putin knows that a successful Ukraine, a reformed Ukraine, a financially successful Ukraine, everything that it can become, is the biggest possible defeat.

In addition, he said the money spent on helping Ukrainians is nothing compared to the amounts that will have to be spent if Ukraine is not successful.

The UK minister said these numbers are nothing compared to what we will have to invest if Ukraine is not successful. They invested 5% of our GDP in defense alone during the Cold War, not to mention 2% or 2.5%. He said what it is spent now, will be saved later, and as a result will be a successful Ukraine.

Tags: #gas #russia #great_britain

MORE ABOUT

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

16:49 05.06.2024
Clear Energy intends to install 80 MW gas-piston generation by year end - head of supervisory board

Clear Energy intends to install 80 MW gas-piston generation by year end - head of supervisory board

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

11:34 27.05.2024
Russia gathering another group of troops near our border, preparing offensive 90 km from Kharkiv to northwest – Zelenskyy

Russia gathering another group of troops near our border, preparing offensive 90 km from Kharkiv to northwest – Zelenskyy

21:02 24.05.2024
Kuleba: Putin's entourage sending false signals about supposed readiness for ceasefire to disrupt Peace Summit

Kuleba: Putin's entourage sending false signals about supposed readiness for ceasefire to disrupt Peace Summit

20:49 23.05.2024
UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

20:19 22.05.2024
We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

20:19 22.05.2024
EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

20:59 21.05.2024
Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

20:41 20.05.2024
Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

NBU increases lending potential of banks by 1.5 times with new capital structure and requirements for its adequacy

Financial Stability Council adopts Lending Development Strategy, NBU supports it with transitional requirements for banks - Economy Ministry

Inflation in Ukraine in May rose to 0.6%, in annual terms to 3.3% - statistics

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

LATEST

UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

It is necessary to convince private capital of Ukraine's victory in order for it to enter country – Pompeo

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

EIB approves financing for expanding 112 emergency response system, renewing railway, upgrading subway in Kyiv

In 2025, Dragon Capital to begin construction of third plant Truskavetska in Lviv region

EIB working to create pan-European mechanism for exporting goods to Ukraine

EIB launches loan program for Ukrainian SMEs with total budget of over EUR 1 bln

EIB Group planning two programs to help address issue of rebuilding housing stock

EIB to provide loan of EUR 100 mln for Ukrainian communities' restoration

Ukrnafta fully pays dividends to state for 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD