19:30 11.06.2024

EIB to provide loan of EUR 100 mln for Ukrainian communities' restoration

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a EUR 100 million loan for the restoration of Ukrainian communities, EIB President Nadia Calviño said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In Berlin, the EIB and Ukraine also signed a loan agreement worth EUR 100 million for the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities and communities affected by the war, Calviño said following the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

This funding is for the repair and construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and local transportation, as well as ensuring the provision of essential and basic services, such as clean water, she said.

She emphasized that despite all the challenges, many cities are striving to recover and create proper living conditions for their communities. The restoration of hospitals, schools, social services, and the opening of businesses with donor support will help them achieve this.

Since 2014, community by community, more than 100 schools, hospitals, and water treatment plants have been restored under EIB-funded projects. Over two hundred more projects are currently at various stages of construction. This is the result of EIB partnership with the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance, EIB partners from the European Union, regional and local authorities, and the United Nations Development Programme, with whom the bank has established effective cooperation. Just two weeks ago, the restoration of a school in Pryvolchanske in Dnipropetrovsk region was completed, and next month a restored water supply facility in Bucha will open, Calviño said, providing examples of the assistance.

After the signing of the new agreement in Berlin on Tuesday, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development will announce competitions for the selection of projects, and communities will be able to submit their applications for the restoration of healthcare and educational institutions, social housing, shelters, and water management facilities.

Projects are selected based on transparent criteria and aim to cover liberated territories close to combat zones or areas with a large number of displaced persons, Calviño said. She emphasized that when they build and repair, they aim to build back better, using more sustainable structures, incorporating energy efficiency measures, and employing more modern infrastructure.

She also emphasized the importance of developing technical capacity and cooperation with Ukrainian partners for launching these development projects.

That's why the advisory package the EIB also signed today is so important, the leading EU advisory programme in Ukraine, known as JASPERS, is being expanded to ensure the most efficient use of resources, Calviño said.

