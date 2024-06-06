Economy

18:32 06.06.2024

Inzhur investment fund plans to attract up to 10,000 investors for privatization of Hotel Ukraina

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has decided to register the regulations of the mutual investment fund Inzhur Hotel Ukraina.

“We are looking at interesting assets both on the private market and among state or municipal property. We want to participate in the privatization of Hotel Ukraina and for this purpose we are creating a fund. We expect that 5,000-10,000 people will join it,” Inzhur founder Andriy Zhurzhiy told Interfax-Ukraine.

As for the plans for the Hotel, according to Zhurzhiy, in the event of winning the auction, management decisions will be made at the first stage, but in the future the building will require reconception and reconstruction.

“The best option for that hotel would be to include it in the international network. But this is difficult to do during a full-scale war. This is for the future. Now it will require analysis, and then additional investments,” Zhurzhiy said.

He added that about 3,000 people have already joined Inzhur Ocean investment fund, which was created with the goal of buying out the state share of 66.65% of Ocean Plaza (Kyiv).

The total number of investors in existing projects of Inzhur investment fund is currently about 5,000, among them about 25% have investments in several projects.

As reported, at the beginning of 2022, before the war, Andriy Zhurzhiy launched the first Ukrainian service for the joint acquisition of real estate Inzhur REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

As of June 6, five Inzhur REIT real estate funds manage assets of UAH 1.650 billion, have 4,902 co-owners, to whom about UAH 128 million in dividends have already been paid.

The founder and investor of Inzhur is chairman of the supervisory board of Zhurzhii Ventures investment fund Andriy Zhurzhiy. The fund owns the development company Smile Development (which built and sold to investors more than 35 Silpo and Fora supermarkets, as well as the developing Optimisto residential complex in the village of Hatne near Kyiv) and the asset management company Investment Partners, which manages assets of UAH 45 billion in Ukraine and EU countries.

Olena Shvets appointed head of Arricano retail space department

