NovaPay will compete with banks for salary cards

Holders of the international financial service NovaPay cards can receive wages from any Ukrainian employer, the NovaPay press service reported on Tuesday.

“This can be done in the application - create a paper or electronic application to receive salary on a NovaPay card and submit it to the company’s accountant,” the company said.

It is indicated that the necessary fields are filled in in the application, including information about the employer, while other personal data is included in the application automatically, after which all that remains is to generate an electronic application and sign it using Diia.Signature.

Among the advantages of the NovaPay card, the company names a 20% discount on payment for Nova Poshta delivery services, unlimited transfers up to UAH 50,000 and the opportunity to purchase NovaPay bonds.

As reported, at the end of 2023, NovaPay was the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an extended NBU license, which allowed opening accounts and issuing cards. In January-February of this year, the company increased the number of payment cards six times - up to 78,000 units, including the number of active ones increased fivefold - up to 43,800 units.

The total number of transfers and transactions through NovaPay in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 18% and 24% and amounted to 96 million and 66.1 billion, respectively.

NovaPay is an international financial service founded in 2001, part of the Nova group and providing financial services online and offline in Nova Poshta branches. According to the website, the company employs about 13,000 workers in more than 3,600 branches of Nova Poshta throughout Ukraine. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for 35% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.