Ukraine increases exports of scrap metal by more than half in Jan-April

Ukrainian enterprises increased the export of scrap metal by 54.9% in January-April of the current year compared to the same period last year, reaching 87,414 tonnes from 56,449 tonnes.

According to statistics released by the State Customs Service on Friday, 26,153 tonnes of scrap metal were exported in April, 20,907 tonnes in March, 23,194 tonnes in February, and 17,160 tonnes in January.

In monetary terms, the export of scrap metal increased by 68.8% to $28.155 million from $16.684 million.

The export of scrap metal in January-April was mainly to Poland (83.81%), Greece (12.39%), and Germany (3.65%).

During the first four months of the year, the country imported 339 tonnes of scrap metal worth $187 thousand. Imports came mainly from Slovakia (43.01% in monetary terms), Türkiye (38.17%), and Poland (8.06%). In January-April 2023, 176 tonnes of scrap metal worth $64 thousand were imported (49.23% from Slovakia, 21.54% from Moldova, and 15.38% from the Netherlands).