Govt lifts ban on termination of housing and communal services, accrual of penalties

The government of Ukraine has lifted the ban imposed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as the ban on the assessment and collection of fines and penalties, inflation charges on debt for non-payment of such services.

According to Cabinet resolution No. 1405 of December 29, 2023, published on the government website, such a moratorium is maintained only for territories where hostilities are ongoing according to the list of the Ministry of Reintegration.

In addition, this resolution introduced a norm into the rules for the provision of housing and communal services on the need to provide utility service providers with an application and documentary evidence in electronic or paper form about the temporary absence of the consumer and other persons from the residential premises for more than 30 calendar days. It is clarified that these can be certificates from a place of temporary residence, work, treatment, training, military service (including those received in another country), serving a sentence, or traveling abroad.

It is also established that such confirmation must be updated every six months.

As reported, the government, by a resolution dated March 5, 2022, introduced a ban on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as a ban on the assessment and collection of fines and penalties. Then its period was set until the termination or lifting of martial law in Ukraine and it was applied from the first day of the Russian invasion - from February 24, 2022.