Multiplex pays off tax debt of UAH 10 mln before March 2023 – CEO

The tax debt on the single social contribution for compulsory state social insurance, which arose at the beginning of the war, was repaid by March 2023, CEO of Multiplex Roman Romanchuk holding has said.

"The debt under the Unified Tax was created in 2022. In March 2022, the legislator said that businesses can pay the Unified Tax to the extent possible, that is, there are no penalties for underpayment of this tax. Actually, this is our case. When cinemas were completely closed since the beginning of the war, we paid little, then gradually increased. By the beginning of March 2023, we had repaid the difference and reached timely payments. BES [Bureau of Economic Security] opened the case on February 22, when we were already completing the payment of the debt created at the beginning of the war," Romanchuk said, commenting on the situation with the tax debt to Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier the Bureau of Economic Security reported that detectives from the territorial department of the BES in Kyiv revealed evidence of tax evasion by Multiplex (UAH 10 million).

PJSC Multiplex-Holding (Kyiv), developing the Multiplex cinema chain in Ukraine, was founded in 2003. At the end of 2022, the network consisted of 29 cinemas, of which eight received varying degrees of damage as a result of Russian military aggression. At the end of 2022, it received UAH 8.6 million in net profit, while 2021 ended with a loss of UAH 47.3 million.