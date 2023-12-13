BRAVE1 defense cluster registers more than 820 developments in seven months – minister Fedorov

Over the seven months of its existence, the BRAVE1 defense technology cluster has registered more than 820 developments, of which more than 80 received funding worth $1.5 million, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"These are naval drones, robots, electronic warfare systems, autonomous turrets and many other developments," Fedorov wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, in seven months since the founding of the cluster, out of 820 submitted developments, 390 received BRAVE1 status, 446 passed military examination and more than 80 received funding worth $1.5 million.

Fedorov said that 20% of all developments are drones, 17% are ground-based drones, 7% each are defense and security systems for troops, as well as automated control, communication and information security systems, 5% are electronic warfare systems and 44% are other directions.

As reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, on the basis of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), launched the BRAVE1 defense cluster to support innovative developments in the country's defense sector. The platform was created to unite both entrepreneurs with ideas and developments, and entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in their development. The fund has provided more than UAH 100 million for grants, but in 2024, BRAVE1 is expected to receive UAH 1.5 billion from the state budget and will be able to increase the volume of grants.

BRAVE1 was co-founded by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy. They signed a memorandum of interaction and support within the framework of the project, the purpose of which is the supply and transfer of advanced Ukrainian technological solutions to the battle lines to create an advantage over the enemy and victory, comprehensive support for Ukrainian developers in the field of innovative defense technologies and the development of the sphere to transform Ukraine into a global defense tech leader.