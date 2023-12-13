Economy

11:49 13.12.2023

BRAVE1 defense cluster registers more than 820 developments in seven months – minister Fedorov

2 min read
BRAVE1 defense cluster registers more than 820 developments in seven months – minister Fedorov

Over the seven months of its existence, the BRAVE1 defense technology cluster has registered more than 820 developments, of which more than 80 received funding worth $1.5 million, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"These are naval drones, robots, electronic warfare systems, autonomous turrets and many other developments," Fedorov wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, in seven months since the founding of the cluster, out of 820 submitted developments, 390 received BRAVE1 status, 446 passed military examination and more than 80 received funding worth $1.5 million.

Fedorov said that 20% of all developments are drones, 17% are ground-based drones, 7% each are defense and security systems for troops, as well as automated control, communication and information security systems, 5% are electronic warfare systems and 44% are other directions.

As reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, on the basis of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), launched the BRAVE1 defense cluster to support innovative developments in the country's defense sector. The platform was created to unite both entrepreneurs with ideas and developments, and entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in their development. The fund has provided more than UAH 100 million for grants, but in 2024, BRAVE1 is expected to receive UAH 1.5 billion from the state budget and will be able to increase the volume of grants.

BRAVE1 was co-founded by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy. They signed a memorandum of interaction and support within the framework of the project, the purpose of which is the supply and transfer of advanced Ukrainian technological solutions to the battle lines to create an advantage over the enemy and victory, comprehensive support for Ukrainian developers in the field of innovative defense technologies and the development of the sphere to transform Ukraine into a global defense tech leader.

Tags: #fedorov #brave1

MORE ABOUT

11:24 24.11.2023
Defense cluster BRAVE1 receives funding for 2024, ready to increase amount of grants

Defense cluster BRAVE1 receives funding for 2024, ready to increase amount of grants

18:25 20.11.2023
Backfire attack drone ready for mass production – minister

Backfire attack drone ready for mass production – minister

11:32 15.11.2023
Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

15:10 04.10.2023
Fedorov: Invisibility cloak created for Ukrainian Defense Forces – super protection against Russian thermal imagers, drones

Fedorov: Invisibility cloak created for Ukrainian Defense Forces – super protection against Russian thermal imagers, drones

15:58 26.07.2023
Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

18:41 31.05.2023
BRAVE1 defense cluster collects 230 defense tech projects over month

BRAVE1 defense cluster collects 230 defense tech projects over month

15:30 06.02.2023
Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

16:15 30.01.2023
Hundreds of Melitopol residents in Russian captivity – mayor

Hundreds of Melitopol residents in Russian captivity – mayor

16:35 28.01.2023
'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

18:26 20.12.2022
Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

AD

HOT NEWS

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

Updated memorandum with IMF contains 12 new structural benchmarks - MP

Kyivstar explains network failure by hacker attack, subscriber data not compromised

IMF approves third tranche of about $900 mln for Ukraine under EFF program

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

Purchase of Russian slabs means support for aggressor, Russia's defense industry, their supplies to EU must be banned in 2024 – Metinvest CEO

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

This year Energoatom to cover entire volume of tariff compensation of UAH 121 bln for households – company head

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

Ukraine to adopt bill on governance of SOEs by early 2024, in 2024 to assess performance of state-owned banks – memorandum with IMF

Updated memorandum with IMF contains 12 new structural benchmarks - MP

Kyivstar explains network failure by hacker attack, subscriber data not compromised

AD
AD
AD
AD