Economy

14:05 06.12.2023

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

2 min read
National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

Ukraine expects in December a positive decision by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the second review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement and the third disbursement of at least $900 million, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy has said.

"We received conclusions at the (IMF) staff level. The National Bank signed an updated memorandum (of economic and financial policies), as did the government. Now, we are awaiting the decision of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund," he said at the annual corporate directors forum of the Corporate Governance Professional Association in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Pyshnyy said that a positive decision by the IMF Executive Board will mean not only the third disbursement of $900 million, but also confirmation of the support of Ukraine's international partners, since the total framework of the EFF arrangement of $15.6 billion is $115 billion under the baseline scenario and $140 billion under the adverse scenario.

According to him, the National Bank still expects to receive $38 billion in external financial assistance in 2024.

At the same time, the NBU governor said that the risk of interruption of such support remains a key risk, especially since the bad news is that coalition partners will find themselves in a difficult stage of political turbulence.

The calendar of meetings of the IMF Executive Board, currently scheduled until December 15 inclusive, does not yet include the issue of Ukraine.

Tags: #imf #eff

MORE ABOUT

14:07 06.12.2023
National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

10:36 29.11.2023
Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

12:47 11.11.2023
IMF raises forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 4.5%

IMF raises forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 4.5%

11:35 11.11.2023
IMF and Ukraine reach staff level agreement on second review of EFF arrangement - fund

IMF and Ukraine reach staff level agreement on second review of EFF arrangement - fund

12:54 08.11.2023
Duration, intensity of war present considerable risk to Ukraine's economic outlook – IMF

Duration, intensity of war present considerable risk to Ukraine's economic outlook – IMF

11:51 06.11.2023
IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second revision of EFF arrangement

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second revision of EFF arrangement

10:18 16.10.2023
IMF expects Ukraine to fulfill agreement on PEP financial monitoring without delays, special register

IMF expects Ukraine to fulfill agreement on PEP financial monitoring without delays, special register

20:34 11.10.2023
Ukraine needs guarantees of long-term financial support – Zelenskyy to annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

Ukraine needs guarantees of long-term financial support – Zelenskyy to annual meeting of IMF, World Bank

19:55 11.10.2023
Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024 are $3 bln above expected – IMF head

Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024 are $3 bln above expected – IMF head

13:05 10.10.2023
IMF calls end of Russian war against Ukraine most effective measure to improve global prospects

IMF calls end of Russian war against Ukraine most effective measure to improve global prospects

AD

HOT NEWS

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

Ukrenergo resumes operation of power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP

Another blackout occurs at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

LATEST

Epicenter celebrates its 20th anniversary, plans to grow retail sevenfold in next similar period, expand into other businesses

Interpipe loses $1.2 mln due to blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border in Nov – logistics director

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

State will provide 15,000 grants for SMEs in 2024 – Economy Ministry

Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

Slovenia to transfer EUR 1.5 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian demining by year end

AD
AD
AD
AD